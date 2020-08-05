Joyce Caffyn
Tinton Falls - Joyce C. Caffyn, 84, a Tinton Falls resident, formerly of Eatontown, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. Joyce was born in Long Branch to Lee and Ruth (White) VanBrunt.
Joyce was a graduate of Long Branch High School, Class of 1955 and St. Luke's Nursing School, NYC. She worked as a RN at Fitkin Hospital, Neptune, later with Riverview Medical Center, with the military at Naval Weapon's Station Earle and lastly at Ft. Monmouth Garrison as a safety officer.
She will be remembered for her dedication to service, being a voracious reader and her love of her family and the beach.
She is predeceased by her parents, and in 2006 by her beloved husband of 48 years, Milton "Milt" D. Caffyn.
Joyce is survived by her loving sons; Robert Caffyn and wife Mary of Forked River and David M. Caffyn and wife Rebecca of Eatontown, grandchildren; Courtney and David and wife Samantha, great-grandsons; James and Tyler, brothers-in-law; Michael Caffyn and wife Anne of Oceanport and William Caffyn of Mays Landing , as well as, many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Family and friends may visit (MASKS REQUIRED) on Fri., Aug, 7th from noon to 2PM at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad St., Eatontown. A funeral service will commence at 2pm followed by burial at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
