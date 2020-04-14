Resources
Joyce Inman Lynch


1935 - 2020
Joyce Inman Lynch Obituary
Joyce Inman Lynch

Joyce Inman Lynch, 84, Passed away quietly on Wednesday April 8th at Genesis Nursing Home in Manahawkin. Born in Mt. Holly in 1935, she was a life long resident of Manahawkin. A 1953 graduate of Tuckerton HS, she has worked as a telephone operator and as a dispatcher for Long Beach Twp. police department. She is Survived by three sons Raymond Hugg and wife Janet of Barnegat, Richard Buzby ,wife Nancy, of Manahawkin, and Douglas Lynch and wife Kathleen of Warren Grove, a sister Janice Inman of Toms River, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.

Memorial services have been postponed due to corona virus epidemic
Published in Beach Haven Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
