Joyce K. Woolley
Farmingdale - Joyce K. Woolley, 65, of Farmingdale, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

Joyce was a loving wife, mother and sister. Joyce was born in Logan, West Virginia where most of her family still resides, and moved to New Jersey at a very young age. She moved to Farmingdale where she and her husband, Michael, lived for 22 years. She took pride in comforting numerous customers through confusing and rough times as a customer service representative for Horizon Blue Cross, where she later retired after 12 years of service.

Joyce enjoyed going on motorcycle trips, was an avid reader and lover of books, and loved to cook. She had an appreciation for 60's rock'n'roll, especially Jimmy Hendricks. She valued and loved nature, and treasured the times spent with her family on camping trips. She was generous and loving, and made her family a top priority.

Surviving Joyce is her Husband Michael Woolley; daughter Allison Woolley of Farmingdale; sister Evelyn Ryan of West Virginia; and feathered friend, Midori, family parrot.

All funeral services for Joyce will be announced at a later date. To share a favorite memory of Joyce or send messages of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
