Manchester - Joyce (Ferrara) Benevenia, 85 Manchester passed away peacefully at Meridian Nursing & Rehab in Brick NJ on Thursday, May 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born in Newark NJ to Alphonse and Theresa Uzzolino Ferrara. Joyce graduated from East Side High School in 1952. She then met her husband Aldo and raised their family in Irvington and Fords before moving to Manchester in 1997. Early in her career Joyce worked for Prudential Insurance Company and the Fedders Corporation for many years then for DeVry University, Woodbridge as an administrative manager before retiring in 1997. During her retirement, Joyce was very active in her Leisure Knoll community serving as President of Columbiettes, VP of the Travel Club, Activities Club and Red Hat Society. She was a parishioner of St John's Church, Lakehurst. Joyce was a loving, nurturing and selfless person. Mostly, Joyce enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren and reveled in their lives and accomplishments. She will be dearly missed by all that loved and knew her. Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Aldo Benevenia who passed away in 2018 and her sister Eunice Lemongello who passed in 2011. She is survived by her son Michael and daughter in law Susan, her son Joseph and daughter in law, Jana, her daughter Maria Kryla and son in law, Stan, her three grandchildren, Jon Benevenia and his wife, Beth, Amanda Benevenia and Victoria Kryla and her fiancé Steve. Also surviving is Joyce's devoted sister, Donata Ferrara and brother in law George, brother, Alphonse (Butch) Ferrara, and sister in law Erma Di Fabrizio, as well as many caring nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you goes out to the incredible caretakers and staff in the Lighthouse Unit of Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing & Rehabilitation in Brick. Visitation is Monday from 1-4 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester with a funeral service offered at 3: 30 pm. Cremation will be private. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019