Joyce M. Caci
Brick - Joyce M. Caci, age 82 of Brick, NJ, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Friday May 8th, 2020. Joyce was born in Jersey City, NJ on June 23, 1937 to Sylvester and Marie Sinnott. She attended Immaculate Conception High School before studying nursing at Holy Name Hospital where she graduated in 1958. She enjoyed a long and fulfilling career taking care of others as a Registered Nurse, retiring in the late 1990s. In her 40 years of nursing, Joyce worked in hospitals, Brick schools, and nursing homes. Joyce was happily married for 56 years to Gerald Caci who passed away 4 years ago. They moved from Maywood, NJ, to Brick in 1965 where they had their home built and raised their four children in Lake Riviera. Joy was heavily involved in her children's activities while they were growing up, which included Cub Scouts (Den Mother), basketball, baseball/softball, and school functions. Some of Joy's hobbies were tennis, bowling, reading, jigsaw puzzles, watching her Yankee games and feeding her birds in the backyard. She also loved gardening; she would spend hours with her hands in the dirt. Mom and Dad enjoyed frequent trips to Harrah's in Atlantic City and yearly cruises with their friends. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sisters, Deborah Sinnott and Ellen Balich. Joy is survived by her daughter, Teri Obrzut of Brick, NJ, Jim Caci (Chris) of Kinnelon, NJ, Jerry Caci (Marianne) of Brielle, NJ, and Bob Caci of Brick, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kelly, Nicole, Doug, Julia, Kevin, Melissa, and Dylan. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Joy's memory to the American Cancer Society. To send condolences to her family please visit: www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 10 to May 11, 2020.