Brick - Joyce M. Szumloz, age 81, of Brick, passed away on July 5, 2020, at Willow Springs. Born in Newark, she resided in Lake Hiawatha before moving to Brick 55 years ago. During her professional career she worked as an Executive Administrative Assistant at Robert's Pharmaceutical. Joyce was a wonderful seamstress who enjoyed sewing for her family and friends. She proudly made wedding and bridesmaids dresses for her son's weddings, drapes for their new homes, and blankets/clothes for their children. She also enjoyed getting together with her friends for ceramic night, crafting gifts for her family and home. Joyce was also an avid bowler, averaging 145 in a league with her friends. She was a parishioner of St. Dominic's and Epiphany Church where she volunteered at the church teaching second grade CCD. Surviving are her loving husband, Richard M. Szumloz; sons, Richard Jr., Robert, Thomas, and Christopher; brothers, Andrew and Edward Ham; sister, Joan Ruocco; 10 cherished grandchildren, Michelle Pocetti, Melissa Szumloz, Zachary Szumloz, Hannah Szumloz, Abbey Szumloz, Olivia Szumloz, Christina Szumloz, Samantha Szumloz, Julianna Szumloz, Taylor Anne Szumloz. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. at Epiphany RC Church in Brick. Committal will be private. Due to current State guidelines, the occupancy of services will be limited to 75 people in the funeral home. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
