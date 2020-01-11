|
|
Joyce Marilyn McLaughlin
Cross Junction, VA - Joyce Marilyn McLaughlin, age 82, of Cross Junction, VA died on Thursday, December 29, 2019 at The Willows of Meadow Branch in Winchester, VA after a long battle with dementia.
Born September 9, 1937 in Long Branch, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Anthony "Tony" and Joan Napoli Torchia.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Winchester and attended St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Berkeley Springs. Joyce graduated from St. Rose High School in Belmar, NJ and earned a bachelor's degree in teaching from Immaculata College in Philadelphia, PA. She taught at Oakhurst Elementary, Oakurst, NJ. She enjoyed cooking, travel, golfing and was a loving and devoted grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Kira Anne McLaughlin of Winchester and Dr. Kevin Thomas McLaughlin of Berkeley Springs, one brother, Joseph Torchia and his wife Dorothy of Manchester, NJ, three grandchildren, Colin Gerard McLaughlin, Katherine Wilhelmina McLaughlin and Erin Francis McLaughlin, all of Berkeley Springs and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward McLaughlin on February 13, 2012.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Liberty & S. Washington Streets, Berkeley Springs, WV with the Rev. Fr. John L. Lombardi as celebrant. Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Woodbine Cemetery, 1173 Eatontown Boulevard, Oceanport, NJ 07757.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 122 S. High Street, Morgantown, WV 26501 or The Pan Am Museum Foundation, ATTN: Linda Freire/ Co-Chair, One Davis Avenue, Garden City, NJ 11530
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020