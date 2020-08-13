1/
Joyce Potter
Joyce Potter

Whiting - Joyce Z. Potter, age 87, of Whiting, died Tues., Aug. 11 at Georgetown Commons at The Pines, Whiting. Born in Pompton Lakes, NJ, she lived in Interlaken, NJ for 50 years prior to moving to Whiting 6 years ago. She was a seamstress with Sears in Neptune for many years until retiring.

Joyce enjoyed travelling and was an avid gardener, ice skater and swimmer.

She was predeceased by her husband, William W. Potter, her son, James Michael Potter, brother, Charles Zink and her parents, Rudolph and Catherine Zink.

Joyce is survived by her sons, William Potter and his wife, Joan and Thomas Potter and his wife, Susan; a brother Conrad Gerard Zink and his wife, Marie and their daughter, Cathy Maxwell; 4 grandchildren, James Potter and his wife, Lisa, Grace Lazaro and her husband, Keith, and Holly and Noah Potter and 2 great grandchildren, Lea Potter and Ruby Lazaro.

A private entombment will be held at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
