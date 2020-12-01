Joyce Ruth (Lachenmayer) Dey



Jackson, NJ - Joyce Ruth (Lachenmayer) Dey, 86, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away November 6, 2020.



Born in New Brunswick, NJ, Joyce grew up in Edison. She then moved to East Brunswick with her family, then to Jackson and finally Jacksonville, FL.



Joyce was a loving mother to 2 daughters, Dawn Wahler of Jackson NJ and Sandi Kelly and partner Steven Holzman of Jacksonville FL. Joyce had 7 grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Joseph and wife Gabriella Wahler, Anthony Wahler, Nicole Wahler, Kayleigh, Jacqueline and Deytona Kelly, Nikole and husband Mike Ruffley, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was also survived by her brother George "Bill" and wife Kim Lachenmayer, and many nieces and nephews.



Joyce was a lifelong Baptist, and belonged to Highland Park Baptist church, East Brunswick Baptist, Jackson Baptist, and Southpoint Baptist in Jacksonville.



Due to the pandemic, there will be a memorial service in Jackson, NJ in the spring.









