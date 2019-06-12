|
|
Joyce Servis
South Amboy - Joyce Servis, 82, formerly of Highlands, NJ died peacefully in her sleep on June 5, 2019 at Goodwin House in Alexandria, VA after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
A homemaker, Joyce is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard A. Servis who passed away in 2016 as well as her sister, Esther Jurski of South Amboy and her brother, Gus Geant of South Amboy.
In addition to enjoying vacations in Hawaii, Joyce loved making daily rounds to her favorite local consignment shops looking for the next great bargain.
Joyce is survived by her loving children, Richard and his wife, Eileen of Dunedin, FL, Mark and his wife Janet of Great Falls, VA, Kim Chere and her husband Norman of Middletown, NJ and Steven and his wife Claudia of Washington, DC. She's also survived by her loving grandchildren, Casey, Sean, Richard, Alison and Kara and great grandsons, Andrew and Gabriel, several nieces and nephews as well as her sister-in-law, Carol Geant.
Burial will be private at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick, NJ. Donations may be made in Joyce's memory to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6001.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 12, 2019