Joyce Timm
Belford - Joyce Ellen Timm, 66, a lifelong resident of Belford, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Joyce was born on December 5, 1952, a daughter of the late Pauline and Charles Timm. Joyce worked many years in mortgage servicing at the First Savings Bank of Perth Amboy which was later bought out by the Provident Bank and retired in 2013. When she was not working, Joyce loved to garden, go antique shopping and passed time doing jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed travelling. She and her husband sailed on many cruises, and closer to home she looked forward to her "Girls' Trips" to Lancaster.
Joyce is survived by her devoted husband of 27 years, Thomas Elwood. She also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Patricia Timm along with their son Jeffrey and his wife Melissa and their children Myka and Chloe. Joyce also leaves behind her extended family; her mother-in-law, Patricia Elwood, sisters-in-law, Ann and husband Steve Welch, Debra Temple and nephews, Connor and Brendan.
Friends and relatives may pay their respects Sunday from 2-5 pm and Monday from 11-12 pm just prior to the noon funeral service at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, 153 Church St, Belford. A private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at www.donate3.cancer.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 3, 2019