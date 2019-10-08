|
|
Juan Carlos Villarroel
Wall Twp. - Juan Carlos Villarroel 77, of Wall Township passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by his daughters, grandchildren, and extended family at Jersey Shore Medical Center.
He was born in Santiago, Chile and proudly became an American citizen. A Graphic Designer and owner of his design agency, New Ideas & Graphics in Manasquan. He also worked for the Chicago Sun-Times as Creative Director for their Hispanic publication. He loved to paint, draw comic strips, avid tennis player but mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Juan was predeceased by his mother Elena, father Rogelio, brother Jaime and sister-in-law Ana.
Surviving are his daughters and their spouses: Karen and husband Kyle Surgent of Wall; Natacha and husband Xavier Mimaud of Rumson. His grandchildren who he cherished: Dean, Brooke, Alex, Charlotte, Christophe and Emmeline. His siblings: Patricio, Orlando, Carmen & Rodrigo.
There will be a private family service and gathering to celebrate his life.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019