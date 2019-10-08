Services
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
For more information about
Juan Villarroel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Villarroel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Carlos Villarroel


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Carlos Villarroel Obituary
Juan Carlos Villarroel

Wall Twp. - Juan Carlos Villarroel 77, of Wall Township passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by his daughters, grandchildren, and extended family at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

He was born in Santiago, Chile and proudly became an American citizen. A Graphic Designer and owner of his design agency, New Ideas & Graphics in Manasquan. He also worked for the Chicago Sun-Times as Creative Director for their Hispanic publication. He loved to paint, draw comic strips, avid tennis player but mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Juan was predeceased by his mother Elena, father Rogelio, brother Jaime and sister-in-law Ana.

Surviving are his daughters and their spouses: Karen and husband Kyle Surgent of Wall; Natacha and husband Xavier Mimaud of Rumson. His grandchildren who he cherished: Dean, Brooke, Alex, Charlotte, Christophe and Emmeline. His siblings: Patricio, Orlando, Carmen & Rodrigo.

There will be a private family service and gathering to celebrate his life.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now