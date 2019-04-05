Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Juanita Quinton
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Juanita J. Quinton Obituary
Juanita J. Quinton

Lakewood - Juanita J. Quinton, 75 of Lakewood passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation, Brick. She was born in the Bronx, NY and lived in Brick and Pt. Pleasant before moving to Lakewood many years ago.

She was a teacher for Ocean County Board of Education for many years.

Surviving are her two daughters Michelle Brower and her husband John, and Laura Watson; a son James C. Quinton, her brother Fred Gannon, two grandchildren Michael and Timothy Dunston, her boyfriend Scott Isenegger, and her Great Aunt Gloria Fiorillo.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday April 7, 2019 from 1:00- 3:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A Memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 5, 2019
