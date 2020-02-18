|
|
Juanita Madan
Freehold - Lena Juanita Madan, 81, of Freehold, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Centra State Medical Center. Lena was born in Jonesboro, TN and resided in Freehold.
Lena was predeceased by her parents Patrick and Pearl and her husband Parshotam. She is survived by her son James; son Kenneth and his wife Victoria; son Steven; daughter Debra and her husband Frank; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, with a funeral service to follow. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020