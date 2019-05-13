Services
Viewing
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM
West Caldwell - Judith A. Burger, 90 years old, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at West Caldwell Care Center, West Caldwell, NJ.

Judy was born on April 7, 1929 in Corona, Queens.

A 1949 graduate of the Long Island College Hospital School of Nursing, Judy worked as a registered nurse, retiring from the Ocean County Health Department, in Toms River, NJ in 1990. She was a member of the Caldwell United Methodist Church.

Judy was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Burger, their infant daughter, Marguerite, and her sisters Janet Meinertz and Eunice Jenks. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie DeBruyne and her husband Donald; son Andrew Burger and his wife Angela; daughter Adrianne Ogburn and her husband Paul; and daughter Marianne Atherton and her husband Douglas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Timothy DeBruyne (Dawn), Marisa Burger, Joseph Burger, Rachel Borowy (James), Paul Atherton (Meagan), and Andrew Atherton, and one great grandchild. She was loved by many, including nieces, nephews, her dear sister-in law Emma Mahaney, and dear friend Rita Allen.

The viewing will be held at Shook Farmer Funeral Home, 45 Roseland Ave., Roseland, NJ, on Wednesday, May 15th, from 4pm to 8pm. A service will be held on Thursday, May 16th at the funeral home at 9am. The burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, 2015 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale, Long Island. Condolences and memories may be shared at shookfarmer.com.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks for the kindness and care given to Judy by the staff of the West Caldwell Care Center.

Donations may be made to Smile Train (smiletrain.org), in memory of Judy and her infant daughter, Marguerite.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 13, 2019
