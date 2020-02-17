|
Judith A. Kinsley
Point Pleasant - Judith A. Crowning Kinsley, 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Born in Newark to the late James and Charlotte Crowning, she lived in Point Pleasant for most of her life and was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School.
Judy was a gifted seamstress and fabric arts creator and for many years worked at Joann Fabrics, Brick. She enjoyed traveling, cruising, and playing Mahjong,
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur D. Kinsley.
Surviving are four children, Lisa Koch and her husband, Peter of Highlands, Cheryl Linton of Point Pleasant, Nancy Kinsley of Point Pleasant, and Dan Kinsley and his wife, Linda of Brick. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Evan, Lauren, Danielle, Joseph, Taylor, and Kayla; sister, Jackie Schramm; brother, James Crowning; and other family members and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 - 4 p.m. & 7 - 9 p.m., Wednesday, February 19 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 20 a service will be held at the funeral home and followed by interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Saint Jude Children's Hospital For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020