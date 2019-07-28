|
|
Judith A. Picton
Toms River - Judy Picton, 76, of Silverton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Judy was born in Orange, NJ and grew up in Maplewood. She relocated to Point Pleasant with her family, then married and raised her two children in Brick. She eventually retired to Silverton.
She was a Faithful servant of the Lord. She loved and cherished her family, children, granddaughters and friends. She enjoyed studying the Bible, gardening, spending time with loved ones in Cape May, had a heart for all animals and a very creative touch.
Prior to retiring, much of Judy's time was spent working in the Health Foods business, where she gained extensive knowledge and a passion for healthy living and made many friends along the way.
Judy was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Mary Allen, her brother Donald Allen and her husband, George W. Picton, Jr. She is survived by her son, Christopher Picton, her daughter Jacqueline Pender and son-in law Shane Pender, her brother Robert Allen and her granddaughters, Lauren and Caitlin Pender.
Judy was a Thoughtful, Kind and Beautiful Soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Judy's Life will be on Tuesday, July 30th, from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will begin at 5:30pm. Cremation was private. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019