|
|
Judith A. Pinto Michalski
Middletown - Judith A. Pinto Michalski, 75, Middletown, born on November 5, 1943 in Newark, NJ died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 4, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center. Judy graduated from Kearny High School, married the love of her life, William J. Michalski on June 24, 1967 and settled in Middletown where they raised their family. She spent many years as an administrative assistant at Mutual Benefit in Newark, became a stay at home mom, then continued her career at Burgdorff Realtors & Coldwell Banker in Middletown. After retiring, she spent countless hours with her grandchildren and volunteered her time at St. Mary's working with the M.O.P.s program (Mothers of Preschoolers). She is survived by her devoted children, Bill Michalski & Joely Pacifico, Denise Michalski Moyer, Michael & Amie Michalski, loving brother and sister-in-law Peter and Virginia Pinto, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joseph & Virginia Michalski, beautiful grandchildren: Austin, Mackensie, Madison, Allie, Ashlie, Larsen, Peyton, Joey, Sonny & Vinny, and many adored nieces, nephews and friends. Judy is predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, William, her parents, Celeste & Peter Pinto and her mother and father-in-law Joseph & Catherine (McGee) Michalski. Judy's love of her family showed with yearly vacations to their timeshare in Florida. She cherished her early morning visits to Sea Bright Beach to capture the sunrise and meet new friends. Travelling to NYC with her granddaughters to shop at American Girl, visit St. Patrick's Cathedral and seeing the famous Rockettes at the Christmas Spectacular were a few of her favorite trips. Any opportunity to cook an Italian meal and bake with her grandchildren were cherished moments. She will be remembered as a faithful communicant of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, a die hard Luke Bryan fan, an avid reader of Nicholas Sparks books, dedicated Grandma, forever friend and loyal family Mom.
Judith will be reposing at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4 - 8pm. A mass of Christian Burial is to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30am, at St. Mary Mother of God Chapel, 26 Leonardville Road, New Monmouth, NJ. Donations to are welcomed.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019