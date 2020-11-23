Judith Ann ChionchioJudith Ann Chionchio passed away on November 19, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital. She was 70.She worked and owned Morgan Frame Specialist, Inc. in Sayreville with her husband Nicholas for the past 35 years.Judith was born on January 1, 1950 to the late John Butzko and Ethel Sohayda.Judith was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and loved spending time with her family.She is survived by her loving husband Nicholas Chionchio, her loving daughters Tracey Buczynski and her husband Anthony of Aberdeen, NJ, and Melissa Chionchio of Mamaroneck, NY; her brothers John Butzko and his wife Sharon of North Port, Fl., Andrew Butzko and his wife Jeanne of Aberdeen, NJ. Judith also leaves behind her two loving grandsons Nicholas Michael and Ian Christopher Buczynski.Family and friends are welcomed to a visitation for Judith on Saturday November 28 from 6PM until 9PM as well as Sunday November 29 from 6PM until 9PM at Day Funeral Home located at 361 Maple Place in Keyport, New Jersey 07735. Friends and family are welcomed back to the funeral home on Monday, November 30 at 10AM. Burial will follow for Judith at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Keyport where a short service will be held on Monday, November 30.To leave the family of Judith your condolences or for directions to our funeral home, please visit our web site at