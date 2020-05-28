Judith Ann Filoon



Judith Ann "Judy" Filoon (nee Guano) (1941 - 2020) passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020 surrounded by her family and an abundance of love. Judy was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA before moving to Ship Bottom, NJ in 1970 where she resided for the last 50 years.



Judy married the love of her life Joseph L. Filoon Sr. in 1959 and was blessed with a marriage of nearly 61 years. Judy lived a life full of love and laughter and always shared a heart full of grace and kindness. She was known for her giving nature and her favorite pastimes of reading, cooking and volunteering. She was an avid walker and could be seen on her daily walks by neighbors and friends. She was an active member of St Francis of Assisi parish and embodied her strong faith in all aspects of her life.



Judy is survived by her husband Joe and her six children: Eileen Aversa (Jeffrey), Margate City, NJ, Joanne Sprague (Jeff), Manahawkin, NJ, Joseph Filoon Jr., Manahawkin, NJ, Megan Filoon, East Aurora, NY, Craig Filoon (Alicia), Manahawkin, NJ, and John Filoon, Manahawkin, NJ.



She was the adored Nanny to her beloved grandchildren: Zachary, Haley, Taylor, Jeffrey and Kelsey who all held a special place in her heart. Judy is also survived by her sister Linda McGruddy and b



rother Robert Guano. She is predeceased by her parents Gladys and Emanuel Guano, and brother Thomas Guano.



Judy now walks on to be with her cherished family, friends and God. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory be made to Beach Haven First Aid Squad, Ship Bottom Division 20th and Central Avenue Ship Bottom, NJ 08008 or St. Francis of Assisi Parish 4700 Long Beach Boulevard, Brant Beach, NJ 08008. Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, Manahawkin, was entrusted with the arrangements.









