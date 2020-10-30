Judith Ann Kenny
Spring Lake - Judith Ann Kenny, 75, of Spring Lake, passed away Thursday morning, October 22, 2020. Judy was born November 8, 1944 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to State Judge Alfred P. D'Auria and his wife, Francis of Jersey City, New Jersey.
She married E. Thomas Kenny on January 8, 1968. Judy and Tom, 80, celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this year and she is survived by him.
Judy was a loving mother to her five surviving sons, Thomas, 48, of Spring Lake, Kevin, 46, of Del Mar, California, identical twins David and Patrick, 45, of San Diego, California and Christopher, 37, of Del Mar, California. Also surviving is her brother, Alfred D'Auria and his wife Veronica, their daughters Kathleen and Megan, Megan's husband Ross and their three children, Ross Jr., Caroline, and Leo.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Peter.
Judy was an alumni of Sacred Heart Academy in Hoboken and of Jersey City State College, where she received her special education teaching certification; leading her to teach in Jersey City and then for a period at Belmar Elementary School prior to starting her family.
Judy was a resident of Spring Lake for 45 years. She loved her faith, friends, and community with all her heart and was an active member of her church. She enjoyed walking her boxer Doc around the town's lake.
She was proud to cheer on her son's basketball games at CBA and Monmouth University and enjoyed watching the New York Mets with her boys. Visiting them in San Diego was also a highlight for Judy.
Judy adored her family and her town, and she will be missed by all.
A private Funeral Mass was held at St. Catharine's Catholic Church, Spring Lake. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall was in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com
