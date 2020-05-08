Judith (Judy) Ann Nealon (German)
Judith (Judy) Ann Nealon (German), 85, passed away in the early hours of Monday, May 4, 2020 with her eldest daughter Linda Marie Brennan by her side. All who knew Judy loved and admired her. She had five children: Linda, Patricia, Donald, Sheila, and Lois Marie. Yet Judy opened her loving arms throughout her life to not only her children but to her patients, friends, grandchildren and her community. Her home in Brielle was always a hub of activity.
Judy was born to Gordon and Lois German on July 26, 1934 and lived her early years in Irvington, New Jersey. She grew up in the company of her younger sister, Carol Bals. Gordon and Lois then moved to Chicago Boulevard in Sea Girt, New Jersey where Judy attended the St. Rose Grammar and High School. She earned a degree from The Ann May Center for Nursing in Neptune, New Jersey on January 2, 1957.
Judy married the love of her life, Donald Paul Nealon, from Scranton, Pennsylvania on September 7, 1957. They raised their five children in Arlington, Virginia, where Donald was a successful private investigator.
After his death in October 1967, Judy and her children moved to Brielle, New Jersey to be closer to beloved family. She lived on Longstreet Avenue until 2016.
Judy worked at Jersey Shore University Medical Center as a Registered Nurse until 1999. In addition to serving her community as an RN and raising five children, she enriched her children's education as a Girl Scout leader. It wasn't uncommon to spot Judy in the crowd at community sporting events and activities--she was her grandchildren's number one fan. Judy was a light in the lives of her whole family.
Post retirement, she participated in Riverview Seniors of Brielle and enjoyed exercising and socializing at the Atlantic Club in Manasquan.
Judy found solace in the strength of the Lord and the church community at Shore Christian Center, where she served as a deacon acting as a greeter and usher during services. Judy was passionate about the Jersey Shore Dream Center. Aligned with her Christian values of serving others, Judy fed and supported the needy at the center. Judy spent her final years at Sunnyside Manor, a Senior Living Community in Wall, New Jersey.
Judy is predeceased by her husband, Donald Paul Nealon and her father and mother, Gordon and Lois German. She is survived by her sister Carol and husband Edward Bals, and her children Linda Marie Brennan, Patricia Ann and husband Thomas Harris, Donald Paul and wife Jeanne Nealon, Sheila Ann Nealon and partner Bradley J. Kis, and Lois Marie Nealon and partner Donegal Pearce. She is also survived by many grandchildren and spouses: Shane and Bevin O'Connor, Neal and Sarah O'Connor, John Leonard Naughton, Charles Harris, Timothy Brennan, Luke Nealon, Siobhan Brennan, Shannon and Nick Frank, Bryce Nealon, Christine Harris and Padraig Brennan.
The family will have a private service on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Reilly Bonner Funeral Home in Belmar, New Jersey. She will be laid to rest at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Sea Girt, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Judy to her favorite charities:
Laces of Love Charitable Foundation, Inc. The mission of Laces of Love is to provide new shoes to low - income and disadvantaged children.
Laces of Love
1976 Bethany Place
Naples, FL 34109. Www.Lacesoflove.org
Alternatively,
The Jersey Shore Dream Center. The Dream Center's beliefs and good works include Community Outreach, Hunger Relief and Restoration.
Jersey Shore Dream Center
1710 Columbus Avenue
Neptune City, NJ 07753
www.jerseyshoredreamcenter.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.