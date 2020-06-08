Judith Ann Risher



Forked River - Judith Ann Risher (nee Butler), 78, of Forked River passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Judy was born to Walter and Dorothy Butler in Elizabeth, NJ. She graduated from Dunellen High School, Class of 1960. She worked for the Hudson County News part-time while she raised her 3 children. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting and needle point but most importantly Judy was dedicated to her grandchildren and her family. She would relax in her pool and always enjoyed sitting with Donald to watch Wheel of Fortune. Her friendships she formed early on with a small group of women became life-long friendships filled with many laughs and memories. Judy was a parishioner of St. Pius X RC Church, Forked River. She will be remembered as a selfless, caring and thoughtful woman who will be missed dearly by all who had the opportunity to meet her.



Mrs. Risher was predeceased by her brothers, Kenneth and Walter Butler. Surviving is her husband of 58 years, Donald R. Risher, her son Scott Risher and his wife Vicky, two daughters Wendy Filippone and her husband Patrick and Kimberly Grenz and her husband William along with the "loves of her life", her grandchildren, Ryan, Courtney, Kelly, Sarah.



Arrangements are under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. A private burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery & Mausoleum, Toms River.









