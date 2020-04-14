|
|
Judith Ann Schwartz (nee Weber)
Manalapan - Judith Ann Schwartz (nee Weber), of Manalapan passed away April 11th, 2020. Judy was married for 46 years to the love of her life, the late, Ira Ronald Schwartz. This announcement from her family comes with tremendous sadness. Judy is survived and will lovingly be remembered by her daughter Jennifer Araya and her husband Ruben, son Evan and his wife Jessica, step-children Carolyn Cooper and her husband Kerry, and Suzan Schwartz. She will be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Matthew, Jillian, Jacob, Sarah, Samantha and Gabrielle. Judy was predeceased by her parents Frank and Marilyn Weber. Judy leaves behind her dear sister Eileen High and husband Michael, brother Fred Weber and wife Janice as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral Services will be private and the family will not be receiving guests at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed in her memory to www.giftfunds.stjude.org/JudySchwartz
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020