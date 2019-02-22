Services
Gray Memorial Funeral Home
12 Springfield Ave.
Cranford, NJ 07016
908-233-0143
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gray Memorial Funeral Home
12 Springfield Ave.
Cranford, NJ 07016
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Cranford United Methodist Church
Cranford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann (Le Duc) Turner


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Ann (Le Duc) Turner Obituary
Judith Ann Turner (Le Duc)

Cranford - Judith Ann Turner (Le Duc) (64) born May 20, 1954, of Cranford, formerly of Clark, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ.

Born in Plainfield, NJ, Judy graduated with an Associates in Nursing from Muhlenberg Hospital School of Nursing in 1999.

Judy was employed as a Registered Nurse, at Children's Specialized Hospital in Moutainside for 20 years. Where she formed a special relationship with a patient who affectionately called her 'grandma'. Judy grew up attending Cranford United Methodist Church, where she continued to be an active member until her passing, singing in the church choir for almost 50 years.

Judy had a special love of the beach spending summers at Tent City in Ocean Grove for over 30 years. She was very active with the Ladies Auxiliary and the choir, participating in the Annual Choir Festival every year.

She loved to crochet, shop, eat and chit-chat with family, friends and strangers too.

A Life Celebration will be on Friday from 4 to 8 PM at Gray Funeral Home, Cranford. Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday at the Cranford United Methodist Church. You may go to grayfuneralhomes.com for on line condolences

She is survived by her beloved husband Michael Turner, and 2 daughters, Jamie C Ross and her husband Mike and Rebecca Suriyalangka and her husband Mu. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren Haley, Brody, Mina and Hazel. She will also be missed by her 4 siblings, Nancy Turner and her husband Jack, Rev David Le Duc and his wife Karen, Thomas Le Duc and his wife Wendy, and Patricia Gerichten and her husband Robert, along with numerous nieces and nephews

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the , Susan B. Koleman Cancer Research, or the Ocean Grove Ladies Auxiliary.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now