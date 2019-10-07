|
Judith Ann Washburne
Howell - Judith Ann Washburne, 67, of Howell passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at home. She was born in Bayonne, NJ and resided in Lakewood prior to moving to Howell in 1985.
Judith was a special needs teacher for the Freehold Borough School District. She was predeceased by her father William. She is survived by her mother, Shirley; her husband, Arthur William Washburne III; her son, Arthur William Washburne IV; her daughter-in-law, Jeanette Washburne of Neptune City, NJ; her son, Gregory Paul of Hurricane, UT; her sister, Diane S. DeRosa of Lakewood; and her loving neph-dog, Radar.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, October 9th from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11:00 am at the funeral Home. Interment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's and .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 7, 2019