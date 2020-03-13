Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann (Wolcott) Waters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann (Wolcott) Waters Obituary
Judith Ann (Wolcott) Waters

Lynchburg, VA - Judith Ann (Wolcott) Waters, 79, died at Lynchburg Central Hospital in Lynchburg, VA on March 11, 2020. She was born in Neptune, NJ on January 10, 1941 and lived in Highlands, NJ all of her life until moving to Appomattox, VA a year ago.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Dora G. Aldrete (Charles) of San Antonio, TX and Toni M. Wecker (Charles) of Appomattox, VA, and 1 son, Richard D. Waters, Jr., of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter, and 1 brother, James Wolcott (Kathy) of Toms River, NJ.

Services were private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -