Judith Ann (Wolcott) Waters
Lynchburg, VA - Judith Ann (Wolcott) Waters, 79, died at Lynchburg Central Hospital in Lynchburg, VA on March 11, 2020. She was born in Neptune, NJ on January 10, 1941 and lived in Highlands, NJ all of her life until moving to Appomattox, VA a year ago.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Dora G. Aldrete (Charles) of San Antonio, TX and Toni M. Wecker (Charles) of Appomattox, VA, and 1 son, Richard D. Waters, Jr., of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter, and 1 brother, James Wolcott (Kathy) of Toms River, NJ.
Services were private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020