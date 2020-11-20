Judith Anne Schafer



Wall - Judith Anne Schafer, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in East Orange, NJ, Judith resided in Bloomfield, NJ before moving to Manasquan/Wall 48 years ago. She was a Cub Scout Leader and Soccer Coach for many years. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. She was a determined DIYer. Judith loved celebrating holidays with her family and especially loved the quality time with her grandchildren. Judith was a loving supporter of her grandchildren and friends at all of their sporting events. Judith always gave with all of her heart.



She was predeceased by her high school sweet heart, best friend, and husband, Kenneth Schafer, Sr. in 2005. Surviving are her children, Kenneth Schafer, Jr. and his wife Jamie and Holly Jenkoski and her husband Eric; brothers, George and Michael Condron; sister, Sandra Condron; cherished grandchildren, Jordan and Addison Schafer and Alex and Hanna Jenkoski.



Viewing will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Denis RC Church, Manasquan. Cremation is private. Due to the current executive orders, all gatherings must follow capacity limitations. Guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing. To send condolences, please the visit the book of memories within this site.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to Hospice Care would be greatly appreciated.



Hackensack Meridian Hospice - Meridian Health Foundation,1340 Campus Parkway, Building C, Unit 4, Neptune, NJ 07753.









