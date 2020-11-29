1/1
Judith Brooks
Judith Brooks

Point Pleasant - Judith Brooks, age 73, passed with peace and grace on November 20, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center. Judy was born in Jersey City, NJ, grew up in Roselle, NJ and resided in Clark, NJ before moving to Point Pleasant, NJ 25 years ago where she worked and retired from the Point Pleasant Borough Library. Judy is survived by her loving husband Raymond, daughter Stacey Punch, son Richard Skalaski Jr., sisters Donna Crowley and Debbie Karrick, brother Gary Litchholt, grandchildren Richard, Lauren, Nicholas, Joseph, Dylan, and Alexis and many nieces and nephews. Judy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who cherished her family and the beach. She spent summers at her home away from home in Belmar, NJ where family and friends were always welcome. Above all, Judy lived for her grandchildren and proved to be the world's best grandmother in every way. A memorial service will be held at St. Rose Church, 607 7th Ave, Belmar, NJ at 10:30AM on December 1,2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations on Judy's behalf may be made to The American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org or The American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Due to the current executive orders, all gatherings must follow capacity limitations. Guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing.




Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 27, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
November 26, 2020
Judy will never be forgotten for her love of family and the beach. Prayers for all our family and may God bless you and help you through.
Alice Paoleschi
Family
November 25, 2020
Judy, you were a very special lady. I loved you dearly and always would tell you that you were my favorite sister- in- law. I am saddened by your loss and hope that you will find peace and comfort with the lord.
Lorraine Bertoni
Family
