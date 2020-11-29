Judith Brooks
Point Pleasant - Judith Brooks, age 73, passed with peace and grace on November 20, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center. Judy was born in Jersey City, NJ, grew up in Roselle, NJ and resided in Clark, NJ before moving to Point Pleasant, NJ 25 years ago where she worked and retired from the Point Pleasant Borough Library. Judy is survived by her loving husband Raymond, daughter Stacey Punch, son Richard Skalaski Jr., sisters Donna Crowley and Debbie Karrick, brother Gary Litchholt, grandchildren Richard, Lauren, Nicholas, Joseph, Dylan, and Alexis and many nieces and nephews. Judy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who cherished her family and the beach. She spent summers at her home away from home in Belmar, NJ where family and friends were always welcome. Above all, Judy lived for her grandchildren and proved to be the world's best grandmother in every way. A memorial service will be held at St. Rose Church, 607 7th Ave, Belmar, NJ at 10:30AM on December 1,2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations on Judy's behalf may be made to The American Cancer Society
at www.donate3.cancer.org
or The American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org
. Due to the current executive orders, all gatherings must follow capacity limitations. Guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing.