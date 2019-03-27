|
Judith C. Doyle
New Market - Judith C. Doyle, 78, was born in New Market, NJ, passed away on March 22, 2019 in Melbourne Beach, FL. She grew up in Island Heights and Graduated from Toms River High School. Judy moved to Florida in 2006 from Toms River.
She is survived by a daughter and son in law, Lisa and James A. Timpone,
sister and brother in law, Patricia and Ranny Ranshaw, brother and sister in law, Frank and Judy Eager, sister, Loraine Gibbs, brother in law, James Smith and family.
Judith was predeceased by her husband, Richard J. Doyle
A memorial service was held in Florida.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019