Judith Delannoy
New Egypt - Judith Delannoy, 62, of New Egypt passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold. Born in Brooklyn, she resided in New Egypt for several years. As a member of the First Assembly of God in Freehold, Judi was a faithful Christian. Judi worked as a Human Resources Director for Innophos Inc. and was dedicated to her work. Judi was a strong and compassionate woman who loved life and all the adventures it brought. She enjoyed dancing, shopping, entertaining and vacationing but most of all, Judi loved to spend time with her family and close friends.
Judi is survived by her husband of 39 years, Guy Delannoy, her children, Mark and Jacqueline; her parents Lilo and Gloria Gonzalez; her siblings, Nicolas, Zaida, and William as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome Saturday, March 14th from 1-3pm and 6-8pm at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St. Allentown, N.J. Interment will be held at 11am on Monday, March 16th at Old Tennent Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Judi's name to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave; 5th Fl; Norwalk, CT 06851 or at https://themmrf.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020