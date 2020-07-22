Judith Emma Molendyke



Freehold - Judith Emma Molendyke, 75, of Freehold, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. Born in Paterson on September 26, 1944, Judith was an avid reader and loved watching movies and cooking with her family. For many years Judith worked as a payroll supervisor for the Asbury Park and Spotswood Boards of Education. She is predeceased by her parents Peter and Frances and brothers Peter, David and Daniel. Surviving are her sister Maryanne, daughter Suzanna Avitto and husband Joseph of Neptune City and son Anthony Vignola, Jr. and wife Denise of Mount Carmel, PA. She is also survived by her beautiful grandchildren Christina Kokot and husband Christopher, Alexa Avitto, Anthony Vignola, Matthew Vignola, as well as her devoted friend and caregiver, Jodi Vanaman. Cremation has been arranged by Francioni Taylor & Lopez and a celebration of her life will be held privately.









