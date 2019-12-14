|
|
Judith Juska Hennessey
Judith died peacefully on November 29, 2019 at the age of 77. Judith was born March 8, 1942 in Long Branch, NJ and was the daughter of Helen and Alfred R. Juska. She was a resident of Oceanport before raising her family in West Long Branch and then residing in Monmouth Beach, NJ.
Judith was a graduate of Star of the Sea Academy, Long Branch and Georgetown Visitation Junior College, Washington, D.C. She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Church and a member of their St. Vincent DePaul Society. Judith retired from Connelly-Campion-Wright Insurance Agency in 2013. Upon retiring, she enjoyed spending Monday afternoons with the Bible study group at The Church of Precious Blood. She was a former member of the Deal Golf and Country Club and a lifelong member of the Allenhurst Beach Club. Judith was loved and blessed with many friends; along with the wonderful caregivers, nurses and staff at Care One King James in Middletown, who helped care for her during this difficult journey, especially: Jane, Brenda Amy, Marie, Benedict, Mia, Sonny, Karen and Andrew.
Judith's greatest accomplishment and source of pride are her family, most especially her grandchildren. She was their "JJ" and created for them and her children many special experiences and memories that will forever draw smiles and laughter.
Surviving are her daughters, their families and her brother.
Kelly Hennessey Lamb and her husband Michael, and their children: Helen, Judith, Michael, Kathryn, and Margaret.
Kourtney Hennessey Davis and her husband Michael, and their children: Liam, Griffin, Kelly, and James.
Alfred S. Juska and his partner Michael Mauro.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church on Saturday, December 21st at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to (Alz.org/donate). For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019