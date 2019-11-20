Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Timony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith K. Timony

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith K. Timony Obituary
Judith K. Timony

Barnegat - Judith K. Timony, 76, of Barnegat, NJ passed November 19, 2019. Formerly of Union and Randolph, NJ she retired from the NJ Bell Telephone Co. in Newark. Judith enjoyed many years as a volunteer for both the Southern Ocean County Hospital Old & New Shop and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald J. Timony; her sister, Lois Nelson and a niece, Tracy Nelson she is survived by her two nieces, Lisa Reul and Victoria Nelson; her nephew, Albert Nelson; great nieces and nephew, Jessica, Alex, Kayla, Alyssa and Paige.

Viewing Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM followed by a Blessing Service 12 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Interment in Bg. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -