Judith K. Timony
Barnegat - Judith K. Timony, 76, of Barnegat, NJ passed November 19, 2019. Formerly of Union and Randolph, NJ she retired from the NJ Bell Telephone Co. in Newark. Judith enjoyed many years as a volunteer for both the Southern Ocean County Hospital Old & New Shop and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald J. Timony; her sister, Lois Nelson and a niece, Tracy Nelson she is survived by her two nieces, Lisa Reul and Victoria Nelson; her nephew, Albert Nelson; great nieces and nephew, Jessica, Alex, Kayla, Alyssa and Paige.
Viewing Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM followed by a Blessing Service 12 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Interment in Bg. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019