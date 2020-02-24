|
|
Judith Kathryn Peppler
Allentown - Judith Kathryn Peppler, 77, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Baltimore, MD she grew up in East Brunswick, NJ before moving to Allentown in 1972. A graduate of St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick and St. Vincent's School of Nursing in New York City. Judy worked for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York for several years. When she moved to Allentown, she assisted her husband with the family business and worked as a substitute nurse for the Allentown Upper Freehold Regional School District. From 1988 to 1999 she worked at Mercer Medical Center where she retired as a Nurse Manager in the Oncology Department.
Judy was an active member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, the Allentown Villagers and was a longtime supporter of the Allentown Public Library. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her happiest moments were spent with her family.
Daughter of the late Joseph Kenneth and Dorothy Coll, she was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Kenneth Coll, Jr. and Kevin Patrick Coll. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Robert, and her three children and two daughters-in-laws, Robert Jr. and Lori, Karen, and Brian and Crystal; her four grandchildren whom she adored, Emma Claire, Thomas Jameson, Alexis Anne and Jackson Eugene. She is also survived by her siblings, Suzann and John Smith, John and Debbie Coll and Patricia and Ed Matthews; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Coll, Patricia Coll, Edgar and Jackie Peppler and Dick and Patricia Peppler as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am on Friday, February 28th at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 1282 Yardville-Allentown Rd., Allentown. Interment will follow in the Allentown Presbyterian Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7pm at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St., Allentown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allentown Public Library Association, 16 South Main St., PO Box 383, Allentown, NJ 08501 or to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1130 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08573.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020