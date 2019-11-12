Services
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict's RC Church
Holmdel, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Biskupek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith M. Biskupek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith M. Biskupek Obituary
Judith M. Biskupek

Hazlet - Judith M. Biskupek, 78, of Hazlet, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Bayshore Community Hospital. Born in New York City, she resided in West New York, NJ; before settling in Hazlet in 1966. She worked as a Dental Assistant.

Judith is pre-deceased by her brother, Warren Fox. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Günter, cherished son Warren and his wife Christine, of Edison, her adored Grandsons Matthew and Jason; and three furry felines, Meli, Mist, and Meow.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, November 15, 2019, 10 AM at St. Benedict's RC Church, Holmdel. Her cremation will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -