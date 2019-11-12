|
Judith M. Biskupek
Hazlet - Judith M. Biskupek, 78, of Hazlet, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Bayshore Community Hospital. Born in New York City, she resided in West New York, NJ; before settling in Hazlet in 1966. She worked as a Dental Assistant.
Judith is pre-deceased by her brother, Warren Fox. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Günter, cherished son Warren and his wife Christine, of Edison, her adored Grandsons Matthew and Jason; and three furry felines, Meli, Mist, and Meow.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, November 15, 2019, 10 AM at St. Benedict's RC Church, Holmdel. Her cremation will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019