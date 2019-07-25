Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Barnabas RC Church
Bayville, NJ
View Map
Judith M. Tracey Obituary
Judith M. Tracey

Whiting - Judith M. Tracey, 82, of Whiting, NJ, formerly of Beachwood, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 22, 2019, at Crestwood Manor in Whiting. She was born in Teaneck, NJ. She lived in Little Ferry before moving to Beachwood, and later to Whiting. Judith worked for Dr. Pollock in Beachwood as a receptionist for 10 years. She was a parishioner of St. Barnabas RC Church in Bayville.

Judith was predeceased by her husband Dennis Tracey in 2002 and her son Dennis P. Tracey in 2018. She is survived by her niece Judith Collins and fiancé Robert Tilghman of Whiting, her nephew William Dave of Whiting and her two sisters Patricia Dave of Manchester and Vivian Collins of Manchester. She is also survived by her aunt Edna Corbo of Maryland whom she considered her 2nd mother, and her great-nieces and nephew Nicole Azgirey, Michelle Azgirey, Anthony Dave, and Victoria Melber.

Visitation will be Friday, July 26th, from 6 to 9 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 9:30 AM at St. Barnabas RC Church in Bayville. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 25, 2019
