Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holmdel Funeral Home
26 South Holmdel Road
Holmdel, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holmdel Funeral Home
26 South Holmdel Road
Holmdel, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith R. Mullen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith R. Mullen Obituary
Judith R. Mullen

Little Silver - Judith R. Mullen, 93 of Little Silver died on Tuesday at Manor by the Sea, Ocean Grove.

Mrs. Mullen was born and raised in New York City, lived in Lincroft and Holmdel for many years before moving to Little Silver to live with her daughter.

Judith loved to frequent the Phillips Avenue beach in Deal, where she would spend hours in the sun and swimming in the ocean. She was avid reader, reading all types of books. She and her husband Edward enjoyed travelling to the islands of St. Croix and St. Martin.

Judith served in the United States Navy from 1942 to 1945. As a civilian, she continued to work for the government as an administrative associate in the Provost Marshall office at Ft. Monmouth. She later, at the age of 62 years, decided to attend the nursing program through the Monmouth County Vocational School System and earned her nursing license to practice. She was a nurse at Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital, where she worked until she retired.

Judith was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Edward in 2001.

She is survived by her 3 loving daughters, Francine Dudick, Little Silver, Bernadette Mullen and her husband Edward Stillwell, River Plaza and Bonnie Guida and her husband Paul, Middletown; 9 beloved grandchildren, Christopher, Colin, Caitlin, Kara, Ryan, Danielle, Shaylyn, Edward and Daniel; 6 adored great grandchildren, Milana, Luke, Wesley, Scott, Charlie and Sophia.

Visitation Friday, Feb. 22nd, 9 until her funeral service at 11am at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum, Holmdel. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit Judith's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
Download Now