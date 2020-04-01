|
Judith Ruth Mullen
Brick - On Sunday, March 29, 2020, Judith Ruth Lightfoot Mullen, loving wife and mother of 5 children, went home to be with Jesus at the age of 81.
Judy was born on October 4, 1938 in Freeport, Illinois to Joseph Edward Farragher and Dorothy Ruth Tenney Lightfoot Haugan. She received her RN degree in 1959 from Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, Illinois. She practiced nursing in multiple disciplines throughout her career and was highly regarded by colleagues and patients.
In 1960, Judy married the love of her life, William Paul Mullen. With love, joy, and a wonderful sense of adventure, they raised 5 children together while moving among 7 different states in the mid-west and along the east coast.
Judy is survived by her children- Ruth Anne Weaks, Margaret Mary Mullen, Patrick Joseph Mullen (married to Patti Mullen), Amelia Eileen Crooks (married to Paul Crooks), and Timothy John Mullen (married to Rheta Mullen) - also 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and her brother Tenney J.P. Farragher.
Judy had a passion for learning everything she could about her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She voraciously studied the bible and various texts in order to grow her love for Jesus. She had a wonderful gift of loving people unconditionally and welcomed everyone in to her life with open arms. Her love will never die! Her children share wonderful memories of family canoe trips into the Canadian Boundary Waters.
Her husband, Bill and her brother, Bradley J. Lightfoot, preceded Judy in death. Burial will occur immediately and will be private. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on a date and time to be announced after these extraordinary circumstances are behind us. In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider reaching out to your local shelters to provide food to those in need in Judy's name. To send condolences to the family please visit the Book of Memories at www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020