Judith Tenzer Benn
Tinton Falls - Judith Tenzer Benn passed peacefully on May 28, 2019, after a full life of 75 years. Judy was passionate about education and dedicated to helping others. She taught at Monmouth University and had her own "Transitions" counseling services.
Judy was committed to social justice, often focused through the Jewish Federation and Temple Beth Miriam. She enjoyed traveling, the arts, modern dance, the company of good friends, and she particularly cherished life by the beach.
She is survived by her sons Alex and Bradford, daughters-in-law Lara and Jennifer, grandchildren Summer and Sam, sister Ruth and her husband Michael, brother Stuart and his wife Moira, and Judy's longtime partner Frank Mancino. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley.
Funeral service will be Thursday, May 30th 11:00 am at Temple Beth Miriam, 180 S. Lincoln Avenue, Elberon. Burial to follow in Beth Miriam Cemetery, Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019