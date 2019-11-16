Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's RC Church
Brick, NJ
Judith Webbert McNally

Judith Webbert McNally Obituary
Judith Webbert McNally

Brick - Judith Webbert McNally, age 66, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home in Brick. Born and raised in Baltimore, MD, Judith has resided in Brick for the last six years.

Mrs. McNally worked as a Legal Assistant for 42 years prior to retirement.

Judith was a communicant of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick for many years. She loved music and spending time with her loving family.

Surviving are her beloved husband of 34 years, Richard D. McNally of Brick; her loving son, Stephen P. Zachary and his wife, Maureen Connelly Zachary of Chevy Chase, MD; her grand-daughter, Frances Grace Zachary; her step-mother, Therese Webbert of Baltimore, MD; her sisters, Barbara Waldt and Nancy Boston of MD.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 8:30 - 9:30 AM at O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick, NJ, 08724. A Funeral Mass will be of offered on Monday, November 18th at 10:00 AM at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick, NJ. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send condolences, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 16, 2019
