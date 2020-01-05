|
|
Judy Penland
Barnegat - Judith "Judy" Penland, age 65 of Barnegat passed away on Friday January 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer at Southern Ocean Medical Center. Judy was born in Philadelphia on June 28, 1954. She worked many years in Washington DC, before moving to Barnegat, NJ. Judy was an active communicant of St. Mary's Parish, Barnegat and Manahawkin where she worked as music director for many years. Judy was a Red Sox fan and enjoyed her many trips to the Borgata in Atlantic City.
She was predeceased by her parents Charles H. and Antoinette Schultz, her brothers Charles "Skip", Daniel, and Timothy.
Surviving are her son Robert, granddaughter Morgan, brother Lawrence, beloved sisters in law, Mary and Cindy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her dear friends Drew and Jo-Ann Dringus with whom she lived with for the past 25 years and the entire Dringus family as well as the St. Mary's Parish Community.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday January 7, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Liturgy at 11:00 am at St. Mary's of the Pine's RC Church, 100 Bishop Lane, Manahawkin. Interment shall be in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to a . Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, Barnegat is in care of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020