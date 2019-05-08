|
|
Juhan Urm
Jackson Twp. - JUHAN URM, 80, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at home. He was born in Tartu, Estonia, and resided in Freehold Twp., and Long Branch, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 28 years ago.
Juhan was employed with the Long Branch Board of Education as a Math Teacher for 30 years prior to his retirement. He was also employed as a manager for the Ocean Beach Club, Long Branch, NJ.
He was a member of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lakewood, NJ, and the Estonian Association of Lakewood and Jackson, NJ.
Juhan was predeceased by his parents, Karl and Helene Urm. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol Urm of Jackson Twp.; his sons, Matthew Urm and his wife, Robbi of Hillsborough, NJ, and Erik Urm of Mechanicsville, VA; his grandchildren, Rebecca, Nicholas, and Nathan; and by his cousin, Tiiu Grey-Fow of Whitewater, WI.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 4-8 PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASLLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A funeral gathering will be offered at 9:30 AM followed by his Funeral Service at 10 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, 1400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Juhan's memory to the Lakewood Estonian Association, PO Box 659, Jackson, NJ 08527 or to the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lakewood, 607 E. 7th St., Lakewood, NJ 08701 or to the and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019