Jule Lewis
Howell - Jule Lewis, 89, of Howell, NJ passed away on June 11, 2020. Services and interment are private. The James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park, is in charge of arrangements. Complete obituary may be viewed on www.huntsfh.com.
Howell - Jule Lewis, 89, of Howell, NJ passed away on June 11, 2020. Services and interment are private. The James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park, is in charge of arrangements. Complete obituary may be viewed on www.huntsfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.