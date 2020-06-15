Jule Lewis
Howell - Jule Lewis, 89, of Howell, NJ passed away on June 11, 2020. Services and interment are private. The James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
