Julia Ann Morris



Freehold - Julia Ann Morris, 76, of Freehold died on September 9, 2020 at home. She was born in Queens, N.Y.



Mrs. Morris was a manager for W. L. Gore Associates, Wall Township before her retirement in 2009.



She was predeceased by her father and mother, Norman Conover, Sr. and Mary Conover and two sons, Travis and Tracy Morris; three brothers, Norman Conover, Jr., Stanley Conover, and Henry Conover; two sisters, Joan Burch and Aldena Reed; a nephew, Anthony Conover; a niece, Inez Burch; and an aunt, Elizabeth Fitzpatrick.



Surviving are four sons, Henry James Morris, Jr., and wife Linda, Bear, Delaware, Jesse James Morris and wife Tammy, Middletown Township, Daniel L. Morris and wife Lola, Freehold, and Earnest Minefield, Jr., Atlanta, Georgia; two daughters, Natalie Johnson and husband Lyndon, Wilmington, Delaware and Anashita Conover, Colonial Heights, Virginia; 19 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at New Beginnings Agape Christian Center, Freehold on Friday, September 18 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. The viewing will be held at the church from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store