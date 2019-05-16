Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-5700
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
40 Schoolhouse Rd.
Whiting, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
40 Schoolhouse Rd.
Whiting, NJ
Whiting - Julia Anna Hardaker, 92, of Whiting, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Dallas, PA. Julia was born in Belleville, NJ and was a long-time resident of Edison, NJ and congregant of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Edison before retiring to Crestwood Village in Whiting, NJ where she attended Christ Lutheran Church.

Julia is predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth H. Hardaker. She is survived by her children, Marianne Mancke (Raymond) of Dallas, PA; David (Julie Ann) of Cranbury, NJ; and Steven (Kathleen) of Brick, NJ. She was very proud of her 6 grandchildren: Michelle, Jonathan, Michael, David, Joseph and Daniel and 1 great-grandchild, Logan.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 40 Schoolhouse Rd. Whiting, NJ. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be held at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union, NJ. The Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ 08759 is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of Julia to one of the many charities Julia contributed to including Christ Lutheran Church and Multiple Sclerosis Society.

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit the website at www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019
