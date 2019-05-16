|
Julia Anna Hardaker
Whiting - Julia Anna Hardaker, 92, of Whiting, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Dallas, PA. Julia was born in Belleville, NJ and was a long-time resident of Edison, NJ and congregant of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Edison before retiring to Crestwood Village in Whiting, NJ where she attended Christ Lutheran Church.
Julia is predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth H. Hardaker. She is survived by her children, Marianne Mancke (Raymond) of Dallas, PA; David (Julie Ann) of Cranbury, NJ; and Steven (Kathleen) of Brick, NJ. She was very proud of her 6 grandchildren: Michelle, Jonathan, Michael, David, Joseph and Daniel and 1 great-grandchild, Logan.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 40 Schoolhouse Rd. Whiting, NJ. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be held at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union, NJ. The Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ 08759 is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of Julia to one of the many charities Julia contributed to including Christ Lutheran Church and Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019