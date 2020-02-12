Services
Julia Catherine Ralph

Julia Catherine Ralph Obituary
Julia Catherine Ralph

Keyport - Julia Catherine Ralph (West), 90 of Keyport, passed away at home, Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3 -7 PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735.

The next day, everyone is asked to meet on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10AM at St. Clements RC Church, Matawan for a 10AM Mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery of Keyport.

Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
