Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
19 Cherry Tree Farm Road
Middletown, NJ
Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Brigadier General William C Doyle Memorial Cemetery
Julia Clifford

Holmdel - Julia Theresa Clifford (nee Crowe), 86, of Holmdel, NJ and long time resident of Middletown, NJ passed away September 20, 2019 after a long and graceful battle with cancer.

Julia was the beloved wife of the late William J. Clifford; much loved mother of

Donna Sobol (John) of Berkeley Heights, NJ, William Clifford (Patti) of Flanders, NJ and Michael Clifford (Jackie) of New York, NY and Julie Flores (Felipe) of Long Valley, NJ, and the proud Grandmother to Gregory, Bryan and Lauren Sobol, Emily, Kristen and Kerri Clifford, Christopher, Brendan and Brianna Flores and granddog Maverick. She loved her family deeply and unconditionally.

Julia was a true believer in her faith and lived her life praying and being kind to all those who came into her life. She was an active member of St Mary's Parish, New Monmouth for 57 years supporting RCIA, volunteering at The Barn, and attending Adoration. She was a frequent visitor at San Alphonso Retreat House in Long Branch, NJ.

Julia was active in her Cedar Village community participating in Bocce Ball, Poker Night, and all the holiday gatherings with her neighborhood friends.

She had a wonderful circle of friends who celebrated every day with her whether volunteering and attending mass at St Mary's, socializing at Cedar Village, meeting at Dunkin Donuts, walking in the morning, knitting with the Knit Wits, shopping, going out to lunch or going out to dinner.

Julia was an eternal optimist who viewed each experience life offered as a new gift of wisdom and humility.

Please join us in celebrating her life at the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home at 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ on Tuesday September 24 from 4 to 8pm and on Wednesday September 25 10:30am a mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Church at 19 Cherry Tree Farm Road, Middletown, NJ 07748. Burial will follow at the Brigadier General William C Doyle Memorial Cemetery at 1:00pm where she will be laid to rest with her husband William J. Clifford. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to St. Mary's Church.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 23, 2019
