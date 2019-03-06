|
|
Julia G Moritz
Brick - Julia G. Moritz, 91, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Laurelton Village in Brick. Julia Moritz was born in Point Pleasant and resided in her family home for the past 85 years.Julia graduated the University of Maryland in 1947 and was proudly employed by Altmans in NYC. Julia enjoyed upholstering furniture and sewing as well as many other hobbies. Surviving are several beloved family members and cherished friends. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. In accordance to her wishes, a private cremation took place. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019