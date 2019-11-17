Services
Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Patricia Toon and Eli Chadwick
112 Kaitlyn Lane
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary M. B. Church
509 Carroll St.
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery,
Tinton Falls, NJ
Julia Lyn Credle Obituary
Ms. Julia Lyn Credle

New Bern, NC/ formerly Red Bank - Ms. Julia Lyn Credle, 48, of New Bern, NC, formerly of Red Bank, NJ, was called to eternal rest on November 8, 2019, at Duke University Hospital, NC, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Red Bank, NJ, on December 28, 1970, to Sandra Credle and the late Albert Childs.

Julia attended the Red Bank school system before relocating to New Bern, NC, in 1987. She graduated from New Bern High School in 1989. Shortly thereafter, she received her Certified Nursing Assistant Certification from Pamlico Community College. Julia was employed by TLC Home Health Care, Bayview Nursing Home, and as a Dietary Aide at Craven Regional Medical Center.

Julia was a very active member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a participant in several ministries. She was also a member of the Resident Council of Trent Court.

Julia was a beautiful person with a big heart. The love she had for her family was tremendous and nothing brought her greater joy than loving and caring for her two children Jaime and Alicia.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, John and Savada Childs, her maternal grandparents Homer Jr. and Willie Mae Credle, her granddaughter, Heaven; and uncle Homer Credle, III.

Julia's memory will always be cherished by her mother, Sandra Walker, son Jamie (Zakiya) Perry (father Jaime Perry); daughter Alicia Credle (father Alton Hardy); brother Robert Walker (Beth Hagan), her niece Echo Walker and nephew Lyric Walker; her aunts, Wilhelmina (Ostein) Vaughn, Annabelle Credle, Gail Evans, and Joanne (Robert) Clayborne; her uncles, James (Janella) Credle, Calvin ( Sylvia) Credle, and Theodore (Toby) Credle; she also left behind a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, NJ. Buckland Funeral Home, Somerville, NJ, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
